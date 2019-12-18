iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.23

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.23 and traded as high as $97.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 5,083 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

