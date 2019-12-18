iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.33, approximately 43,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

