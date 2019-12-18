ISHARES S&P TSX CAPPED REIT INDX ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

ISHARES S&P TSX CAPPED REIT INDX ETF (TSE:XRE)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.53 and last traded at C$19.53, approximately 188,034 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 139,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.51.

