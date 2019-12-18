JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.92, 10,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 325,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508,749 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

