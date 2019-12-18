JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.76, approximately 11,289 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 255,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 340,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,407,000.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.