Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells $972,269.67 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $972,269.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,909.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KAI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 57,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

