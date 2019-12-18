Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

KL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

