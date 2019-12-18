LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.18, 25,591 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 36,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

About LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

