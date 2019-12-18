LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 265,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,451. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

