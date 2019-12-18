Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $676,170.60 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,155. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

