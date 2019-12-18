Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $44.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 881,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.