Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $370.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $98,132.00 and approximately $370.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

