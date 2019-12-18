Mithril Ore (MORE) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for about $11.84 or 0.00163180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $151,874.00 and $511.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00327717 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004138 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013949 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014988 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.