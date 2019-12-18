Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.50. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,329,263 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

