M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 628,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in M&T Bank by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,676,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

