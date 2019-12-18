NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:NFEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. NF Energy Saving shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 122,185 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFEC)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.