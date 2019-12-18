Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.49

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $23.02. Noble Energy shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 2,154,886 shares traded.

NBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

