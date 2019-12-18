Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 396,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

