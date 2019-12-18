Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Trading Down 1.9%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 304,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.44.

About Noxopharm (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

