OAX Price Tops $0.0498 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $111,448.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

