Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

OR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 803,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 369,348 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

