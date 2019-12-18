Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.
OR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 803,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.43.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
