PAXEX Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,071.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005140 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014577 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

