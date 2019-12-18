Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading Down 0.8%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91, 4,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 target price on Pediapharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

