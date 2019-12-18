Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91, 4,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 target price on Pediapharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96.

About Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit