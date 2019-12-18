PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptohub, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $212,589.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 117,496,597,805 coins and its circulating supply is 78,296,597,805 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.