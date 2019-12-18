Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Up 14%

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares rose 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGRF shares. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

