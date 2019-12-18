PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

PHAS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,165,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

