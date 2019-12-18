POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, LBank, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

