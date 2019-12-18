Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and American Renal Associates (NASDAQ:ARA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates -1.75% 23.16% 2.04%

This table compares Progyny and American Renal Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $105.40 million 19.50 $660,000.00 N/A N/A American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.40 -$28.77 million N/A N/A

Progyny has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progyny and American Renal Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Renal Associates 0 5 0 0 2.00

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. American Renal Associates has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Summary

Progyny beats American Renal Associates on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

