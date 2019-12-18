Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $93,765.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

