QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,000. The company has a market capitalization of $673.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QCR by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

