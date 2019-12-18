Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, 2,191 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 47,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rafael by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Rafael by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 434,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Rafael by 7.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

