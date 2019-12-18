Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Reaches $224,592.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $224,592.00 and $4,264.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.