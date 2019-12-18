RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

