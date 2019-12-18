RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

See Also: Buy Rating

Dividend History for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit