Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

