SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $519.96

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

SDL plc (LON:SDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $519.96 and traded as high as $600.00. SDL shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 25,913 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SDL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 570.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 521.12. The company has a market cap of $536.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

