Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,306. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 124,051 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.