Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.20

Media headlines about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Spark Therapeutics’ ranking:

Spark Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$113.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,933. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

