Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy Sells 6,456 Shares

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SAVE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

