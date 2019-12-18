Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.96. Sprott shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 137,715 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.80 million and a P/E ratio of 36.63.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

