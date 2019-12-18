Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sqn Secured Income Fund stock traded down GBX 6.64 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.13). Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.42.
About Sqn Secured Income Fund
