Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sqn Secured Income Fund stock traded down GBX 6.64 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.13). Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.42.

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

