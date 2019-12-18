SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $17.11. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 151,912 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 119.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $122,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 582.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

