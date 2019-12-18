Status Market Capitalization Achieves $32.67 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Status has a market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Tidex and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Tidex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Koinex, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, BigONE, Upbit, Ovis, Gate.io, IDCM, Binance, Gatecoin, ABCC, DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Poloniex, DEx.top, Cobinhood, OKEx, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Liqui, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

