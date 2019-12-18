Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $27,071.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008221 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Poloniex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,265.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.02595278 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00571840 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,351,905 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

