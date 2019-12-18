Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Sells $13,720.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $13,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMMF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,794. The firm has a market cap of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

