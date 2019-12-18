Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $114,998.25 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RUN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 1,789,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

