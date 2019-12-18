Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

SGY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.11. 1,311,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,223. The stock has a market cap of $358.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SGY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

