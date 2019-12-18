Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TK stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 529,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.01 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth $539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

