Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $5.32. Teekay shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 32,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

