Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $5.32. Teekay shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 32,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit