Tellor Market Capitalization Reaches $2.23 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 52% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00049570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $62,533.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 707,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,538 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

