Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.35 ($0.16), 648 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

